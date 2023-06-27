Obituary for Albert R. Sinnen

Albert Raymond Sinnen, age 97, recently lived in Carver but was a longtime resident of Chanhassen. Passed away peacefully June 22, 2023, at Carver Ridge Senior Living.
Memorial Mass is Friday, June 30, 11 a.m., visitation 9 to 11 a.m., all at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. Inurnment at the church cemetery.
Survived by children: Gail McLaurin (Kelly); Ted (MaryJo); William; MaryAnn Hallgren (Scott) and Chris (Jackie). Grandchildren: Nick Sinnen; Zach McLaurin; Matthew (Rachel) and Ashley Sinnen; Joe and Jake Sinnen; Nathan (Emily) Hallgren, Kiley Hallgren, Kaisa Wieber (Tyler) and Luke Hallgren; Alex and Nicole Sinnen. Great-grandchildren Calli, Madeleine and Jackson Sinnen; Emmett, Harrison and Leo Hallgren; and Lily Wieber. Preceded in death by Jean and son Gary.
Albert was born November 6, 1925 in Shakopee to August and Anna (Stelton). He grew up on the family farm in Chanhassen. He married the love of his life, Jean (Bednar) on September 1, 1951. They were married 57 years. Albert loved to spend his summers at his cabin in Squaw Lake, MN fishing and hunting until he was 92 years of age. He enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He was a gun safety instructor for over 50 years. His faith was very important to him. He was an active member in both churches at home and up north.
