Obituary for Albert Schneider

Albert Schneider, age 82, of Shakopee passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Gertrudes in Shakopee.
Albert was born October 11, 1937 in Shakopee, the son of Albert and Gertrude (Tueber) Schneider.
Albert grew up on a farm and enjoyed working there while growing up. He was known to be a jack of all trades and had many areas of expertise, working for different companies. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling in his younger years. He loved going for bike rides and taking his children and grandchildren around different lakes in Minnesota. Albert liked to visit casinos, especially taking bus trips out to Jackpot Junction. He had a knack for jigsaw puzzles and solving the daily crossword puzzles, including the one from the New York Times.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Marty) Gerold and Anne (Jeff Beutler) Jefferson; grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Baas, Brittny (Joe) Wishmann, Timothy (Erin) Gerold, Rebecca (Torey Lusignan) Gerold and Noelle (Zak) Koslo; great-grandchildren, Rosalie, Adalyn and Fiona Baas, Peyton and Lucas Wishmann and Wesley Koslo; sister, Geraldine Carlson; sister-in-law, Roberta Schneider.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gertrude; siblings, Harold, Henry, Eugene, Evelyn Molkenbur, Mildred Unze, Dorothy Schmitt, Teresa Van Buskirk and Mary Lou Busch.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
