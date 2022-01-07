Obituary for Albert "Tubby" DuBois

Albert "Tubby" DuBois, age 79, of Shakopee, passed peacefully on December 29, 2021.
Services for Tubby will be held at a later date.
Albert was born on December 26, 1942, to Arthur and Mary (Cavanaugh) DuBois and brother to John and Patricia. Tubby married Lorrie Marie Fonnier on September 22, 1960, and blessed with three children, Mitchell, Rhona, and Tony. He served in the United States Army and on the Scott Sheriff’s Department for 31 years.
Forever loved by his wife, Lorrie; children, Mitchell (Lonette) DuBois, Rhona (Clark) Cronquist, Tony (Amy) DuBois; six grandchildren; great grandson; brother, John (Jane) DuBois; brother-in-law, Dave Lindsay; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents; one granddaughter: and sister.
