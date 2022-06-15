Obituary for Albert “Tubby” DuBois

Albert “Tubby” DuBois, age 79, of Shakopee, passed peacefully on December 29, 2021.
He will be honored with a committal service at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 803 West Tenth Avenue, Shakopee, on Friday, June 24, at 11 a.m.
Albert Arthur was born on December 26, 1942, to Arthur and Mary (Cavanaugh) DuBois. He was the younger brother to John and the older brother to Patricia. Tubby married Lorrie Marie Fonnier on September 14, 1960, in Mason City, Iowa. They welcomed children, Mitchell, Rhona, and Tony. The DuBois family enjoyed spending time at the cabin and fishing on Leech Lake and later on Diamond Lake. As a couple, Tubby and Lorrie enjoyed traveling. He especially loved his dog Molly and time with the boys eating breakfast at Mystic Lake Casino.
After graduating from Shakopee High School, Tubby served in the United States Army for almost three years. Returning, he went to vo-tech Law Enforcement. From October 1, 1965 to December 31, 1996, he was a Lieutenant with Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Tubby spent most of his career in communication. He was very instrumental in establishing the 911 system for Scott County.
Forever loved, Tubby will be forever missed by his wife of 61-years, Lorrie; children, Mitchell (Lonette) DuBois, Rhona (Clark) Cronquist, Tony (Amy) DuBois; grandchildren, Aaron DuBois, Bryan (Kylee) DuBois, Cameron DuBois, Carson Cronquist, Jacob DuBois, Allie DuBois; great grandson, Colton Laugen; brother, John (Jane) DuBois; brother-in-law, Dave Lindsay; other relatives and friends
Tubby is welcome home in Heaven by his parents, Art and Mary DuBois; granddaughter, Rebecca DuBois: and sister, Patricia Lindsay.
Share a message with Tubby’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation