Obituary for Aletta Loggers

Aletta "Letty" Loggers (Semmelink), 93, of Shakopee passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, surrounded by family.
Letty was the last surviving child of Johan and Christina Semmelink (Bodt) who raised 8 children on the family farm in Doetinchem, The Netherlands. She stayed on the farm during WW II. After Hollands liberation in 1944 and until she emigrated to the USA in 1954, she studied nursing, travelled and worked on the farm.
In Holland, she also met her future husband, Walter Loggers, though more than a decade passed before they married in 1955 in Maple Plain. Letty and Walt moved to Shakopee and purchased a camera studio on 1st Avenue, renaming it Loggers Photography. Letty became proficient shooting portraits and weddings and an expert at hand-coloring black-and-white photos. They moved just south of Shakopee in 1962, where she lived until October, 2021. They raised three children and hosted many international students from a variety of programs. As the kids aged and left home, Letty took a job as a nurse in the Chaska school district, later transitioned to a teachers aide and retired in 1995. Along the way she became an aficionado of growing flowers, a painter and a lover of tea parties.
She lovingly cared for Walter until his death in 2014. Letty lived her belief to serve the community through her religious faith and civic engagement. Lettys membership with First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee spanned 65 years as Elder, Deacon, teacher and gardener. She also served as Scout Den Mother, 4-H club leader, meals-on-wheels deliverer, Eastern Star Worthy Matron and garden club maven. Letty proudly became a US citizen in 2007. Friends called Letty a matriarch and roll model, her kids called her Mom, and to her grandchildren she was Oma. We will remember her huge heart, sweet smiling eyes and her love of gardening, painting and tea parties.
Letty is survived by her children, Faith Loggers-Jamnik (Joel) of Shoreview, Chris (Kathy Ahlenslager) of Colville, WA and Otto (Elizabeth) of Seattle, WA, as well as grandchildren Joshua, Christina, Elise, Anneke, and Irenee.
A memorial will be planned for summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shakopee First Presbyterian Church Community Garden Ministry or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretums $500 Brick Memorial (In Comments include Tribute to Aletta Loggers.)
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at