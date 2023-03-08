Obituary for Alex Eugene Michaels

Alex Eugene Michaels was born in Sillamae, Estonia on September 20, 1955. He was born into a wonderful family and loved growing up in Estonia. As a boy, Alex was a wonderful swimmer, a dedicated student, and a talented musician. He enjoyed playing the guitar and accordion.
He had always dreamed of a career connected to the ocean or air. Alex worked very hard at his studies and was admitted into the Institute of Civil Aviation Engineers in Riga, Latvia. He eventually earned a masters degree in Electrical Engineering. During his studies at the university, Alex fell in love with the daughter of one of his professors.
During their courtship, Alex promised Galenas father that he would lead her through life, protect her and provide for her always. Alex and Galena were married June 29, 1978, and they built a beautiful life together. They were blessed with two children, Eugene and Cassandra.
Alex was a wonderful husband and father. He provided a great life for his family. In 1992 Alex was selected for a special project with American Airlines which brought him to Dallas, Texas. In 1995 he moved to Minnesota for work, and in 1996, Galena and the kids moved to Minnesota to be with Alex, and the family settled in Prior Lake where they lived happily for the past 23 years. In later years, Alex worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and eventually became Vice President for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He was a hard worker and made many wonderful friends throughout his career.
When he wasnt working, Alex enjoyed spending time with his family. Together they enjoyed hiking, skiing, camping and fishing. They loved taking family trips up to Duluth, because Lake Superior reminded them of the Baltic Sea. They attended concerts, museums, visited state parks and attended the ballet. Alex was passionate about so many things, and he passed this enthusiasm onto his kids and grandkids. Alex LOVED being a grandpa to Alexandra and Andrew.
A little over a year ago, Alex began a battle with cancer. He never let this get him down. Alex treated everyone with kindness. He was a smart, generous, gentle, loving and humble man. He lived his life with grace and set a wonderful example for his family. On March 4, 2023, Alex passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was only 67 years old.
He will be deeply missed and remembered always by his wife of 45 years, Galena Michaels; children, Eugene Michaels and Cassandra (Craig) Gavin; grandchildren, Alexandra & Andrew Gavin; many other loving relatives in Estonia and Latvia.
A Gathering of Family and Friends was held in Alex's honor on Wednesday, March 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. with Prayers and Reflections at 2 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake. Alex was laid to rest at St. Michaels Cemetery in Prior Lake. A reception followed at Doolittles Woodfire Grill (2140 Cliff Rd) in Eagan.
