Obituary for Alexander C. Hummel

Alexander "Chris" Christopher Hummel was born on October 11, 1962 after his father carried his mother through flood waters to the hospital in California. The family moved back to their home town in Maryland, until Chris was 14, then in late 1976, the family moved to Minnesota. We should have known with this exciting birth, that Chris would be larger than life, you always knew when he was in the house or around the corner, with his booming voice. Chris enlisted in the Marine Corps, spending most of his time in Okinawa. After he was honorably discharged, he returned to Minnesota and went into construction building houses. He told you like it was, he didn't use hurtful words, but didn't lie to you. His heart was big and would give others a guarded chance to anyone that he loves. His handshake was only needed, he would never cheat someone, one of his favorite sayings, "as long as I know I owe you, I wont cheat you out of it." Quick witted. There to lend a hand or to give advice. Chris is one smart man and could build anything and the best way to do it. Above all this, he loved his children, he did everything, all decisions for the future of his children, who he raised.
He is survived by his sons, Alexander Jr., Nathan Hummel and daughter, Briana Simons; his father, H. Austin Hummel (Lois); sisters, Marye (Kevin) Groothousen, Therese (Rick) Kaun; one niece and many nephews and a few special lifelong friends.
On July 23, 2022 Chris went to be with his brothers, Henry A Hummel Jr. and Edgar (baby); mother, Sandra L. Hummel; grandparents, Edgar/Vada Hummel and Marye Power.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 13: Gathering at 10 a.m.; Funeral at 11 a.m., at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Bloomington. Lunch to follow.