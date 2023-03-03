Obituary for Alexander L. Canchari

Alexander Luis Canchari, age 29, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Alex, better known in the racing world as the ‘Minnesota Kid’ was a professional jockey and had over 1,000 wins within his ten-year career, totaling over $28 million dollars. Some of his happiest days were spent at the track with his father and brothers.
He loved his family endlessly. He was a talented chef and could make a meal out of anything. Alex never gave up on his dreams and had the brightest smile whenever he would meet a patron or win a race.
Alex felt so deeply and tried the best he could in this lifetime. He would do anything for his family, friends, and those in need with a heart of gold for others. He will be immensely missed every day by those who loved him.
Alex is survived by fiancée, Brooke-Lyn Klauser; son, Leon; daughter, Penelope; a baby girl on the way; mother, Ann; siblings, Ashley, Patrick, and Steven; niece, Novaley (Canchari-Kohner); many relatives and friends in the United States and Peru. He was preceded in death by his father, Luis.
Visitation Monday, March 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee, Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred for his children.
