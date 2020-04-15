Obituary for Alfred P. Jurewicz

Alfred "Fred" Paul Jurewicz, age 79, of Shakopee, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Fred was born on March 4, 1941 in Buffalo, NY, the son of Edward and Alfreda (Buczkowski) Jurewicz. He married Maetta (Holick) Jurewicz on July 14, 1962, in Oconomowoc, WI. Fred, a devoted husband and amazing father and grandfather, and Maetta have six children: Paula (Mike) Wolf (Maineville, OH), Matt (Joy) Jurewicz (Richfield, MN), Mickey Jurewicz (St. Paul, MN), Marc (Melissa) Jurewicz (Mason, OH), Adam Jurewicz (Shakopee, MN), and Sarah (Kelly Mahlum) Jurewicz (Springfield, OH). They also have twelve grandchildren: Nick, Emily, Grace, Chloe, Eli, Bella, Zoe, Paisley, Owen, Xander, Mazie and Ruby. Fred is also survived by sisters, Barbara and Freda; and by brothers, Mike, Jim and Ron.
Fred graduated from Beloit Catholic High School (WI) in 1959 then attended The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he earned a BA degree, with a major in art and a minor in Spanish. A lifelong educator, Fred landed his first teaching job in Lancaster, WI, where he taught art and began the Spanish language curriculum. Additionally, he was the faculty advisor for the Art Club and Spanish Club and served as an assistant coach for football, basketball, cross country and golf. As he did throughout his life, Fred used his summer breaks to provide his gifts to others as he painted houses around Lancaster as well as conduct summer pottery classes with his high school students. While Fred eventually shifted his professional career from teaching to financial planning, focusing much of his clientele on educators to help secure their futures, Fred consistently found ways to use his creativity to enhance and educate the small corners of the world in which he engaged. Devoted to his Catholic faith, Fred gave his time in countless ways to his home parish of St. Mary's as an eucharistic minister and lecturer as well as a 30-year commitment to an hour of perpetual adoration each week in the church's chapel. He was a parish trustee for St. Mary’s and Ss. Joachim and Anne for 17 years. Fred also shared God's love by volunteering to serve communion to patients at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee. His servant heart was felt well beyond his church congregation as Fred was a regular presence in many community events. He was a member of the board for Dollars for Scholars, serving as President for 10 years; he participated in Art Adventure programs in the elementary schools; and, he worked at countless school festivals and programs. He was on the Parks & Rec Board and was acknowledged for his service to the community with the Dr. W. Adair Muralt Service Award through the Shakopee Rotary. And, many know Fred for his time as an official and referee for over 40 years for football, basketball, softball, baseball, track & field, and volleyball as well as his time as a youth basketball coach. It brought him immense joy to play a role in the opportunity for youth to have a valuable athletic experience. While not an alum of Shakopee High School, Fred’s contributions to the youth sports arena landed him a spot in the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. His love for sports spilled over into his active lifestyle, spending most of his life playing tennis and then, late into his life, playing pickle ball, swimming and walking at the local community center.
Undoubtedly, Fred's most cherished time was spent supporting his children and grandchildren's endeavors in sports, music, art, advocacy events and charitable causes. With Maetta at his side, they were frequently seen at events to support not only their own family, but also, those of their extended family and friends. Fred's enormous heart was full of compassion and empathy and his genuine acceptance for inclusivity and justice is part of his legacy that his family will carry on with great pride to honor his life.
Fred was preceded in death by both his parents and his siblings Skip, Tony, Jack and Francis. We have peace knowing that he now resides with the choir of angels and saints for eternity with the Heavenly Father.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
