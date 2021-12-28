Obituary for Alice J. Hahn

Alice J. Hahn, age 93, of Savage, entered eternal life on December 23, 2021, at St. Gertrude's Health Care Center in Shakopee.
She was born on January 19, 1928, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Joseph and Ellen (Barlow) Primus. She was married to Leander Hahn, and worked as a bookkeeper at Super Value and Jackson Landscaping.
Alice enjoyed bowling and doing crossword puzzles. She also was a wonderful baker, and was famous for her cookies and rolls, and passed on her baking skills to her children.
Alice was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage. She was in the choir and taught religion class, and she prayed the rosary everyday. After Leander died, she was also involved in the Loss of Spouse group at St. John's.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Leander "Andy"; parents; Ellen and Joseph Primus; seven brothers, Jerome, Robert, Clarence, Edward, Joseph, Charles and John; seven sisters, Emily Primus, Theresia Meier, Evelyn Lindmeier, Frances Smoot, Anna Proell, Sr. Idamarie Primus, and Ellen Voigt.
Survived by children, Kathleen (Bob) Wacker, Maureen Carriveau, Anne (Pat) Wallin, Monica (Bill) Houle, Nita (Greg) Bjerke, Keith (Linda) Hahn, Nina (Greg) Snyder, Mary (Wayne) Winkels, and John (Melissa) Hahn; 28 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Leona Roden.
Visitation Monday, January 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at