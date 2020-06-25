Obituary for Alice M. Scherer

Alice M. Scherer, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at her home, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.
Alice was born in Red Lake Falls, MN, on October 6, 1939, the daughter of Matthew and Elsie (Campion) Drees.
She was very proud of her 28 years working at Lions Tap in Eden Prairie. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandson with all her heart. Loved to throw parties, play cards and have a good time.
Alice is survived by her son, Wade (Rebekah); grandson, Matthew; granddaughter, Miranda (Karen); great-grandson, Montgomery; sister, Lois Rademacher; brother, Matt (Anne) Drees; sister-in-law, Sharon (John) Dellwo, sister-in-law, Ilene Scherer, many, many nieces and nephews and all of her Lions Tap children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald R. Scherer; son, Matthew; sisters, Gen, Patchie, Bummy, Gloria, Barb, Poppi, Dotty, and Susie.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. If you wish to sit during the graveside service, please bring a lawn chair, and it is perfectly okay to wear shorts. It's okay to be casual and comfortable. *Social distancing/masks will be observed, per your own comfort level. Celebration of Alice's Life will follow at a later date.
