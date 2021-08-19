Obituary for Allan E. Farrell

Allan Edward Farrell, age 80, of Jordan, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his home.
Allan was born on May 31, 1941 in Shakopee the son of John and Betty (Theis) Farrell. He married Dee Dee McGovern on May 21, 1966 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Shakopee. Allan is a veteran of the United States Army.
Allan loved to be outdoors and enjoyed walleye fishing, duck and deer hunting. He had a passion for work and was a master carpenter. Allen liked doing karate and cherished all the moments with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Dee; daughter, Ally (David) Thompson; son, Shawn (Monica); grandchildren, Keely (Cameron) Day, Kyra Thompson and Jonathan Farrell; his much anticipated great-granddaughter; sisters, Jane (Jack) Bennett, Diane Weierke; sister-in-law, Kathy Schaffhausen; many nieces and nephews. Allan is preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty; sister, Janice; brother, John; niece, Lynn; nephews, Scott, Russell and Joshua.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 28 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment to follow, Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
