Obituary for Allan G. Boegeman

Allan George Boegeman, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Allan was born October 8, 1938 in Chaska, the son of John and Mildred (Mohrbacher) Boegeman. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Allan married the love of his life, Janet Notermann, on October 8, 1960 at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.
Allan spent his working years as an employee for Ford. He began on the assembly line in St. Paul and over the years became a general foreman of all their trades and an automation expert. He proved to be a very adaptive man through his career and had the opportunity to work with some of the very first robots on the assembly line before retiring at the age of 55. Allan enjoyed ice fishing and was an avid hunter, who enjoyed hunting deer, elk, antelope, moose, bears and squirrels. He was always up for a game of golf, or just relaxing doing a crossword puzzle with a cup of coffee. He was dedicated to his faith and enjoyed attending church and helping when he could. He was a generous man, who would do anything for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Allan will be missed by his wife, Janet; children, JoAnn (Brad) Sindelir, James (Carole) Boegeman, Chad (Michele) Boegeman, Cherie (Moises) Robinson; grandchildren, Michael (fiancée, Taylor Hill) Boegeman, Alex Sindelir, Kevin (fiancée, Casey Lowe) Boegeman, Nicole Boegeman, Karina Robinson, Sam Sindelir, Vanessa Robinson, Latham Robinson and Christian Robinson; siblings, Sister John, Mary and Johnny Boegeman. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred; siblings, James Boegeman, Jackie Schempf, Arlene Voigt, Daniel Boegeman and Clyde Boegeman.
Visitation was Monday, September 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also Tuesday, October 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. both at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Dr, Victoria. Interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria. Memorials preferred to donors choice of charity in honor of Allan.
