Obituary for Allan R. Jeurissen

Allan R. Jeurissen, age 67, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Shakopee, on March 16, 1955, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Huth) Jeurissen.
Allan is survived by his daughter, Shelly Terry (Maurice); grandchildren, Petra and Joanna (Dion); 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Joan), John (Peggy); sister, Linda Schroers; sister-in-law, Bonnie Jeurissen many nieces and nephews; friend, Bradley Conrad.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Jessica Moldenhauer; grandson, Joe Willie Ross, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Denijah Harmon; parents, Edward and Elizabeth Jeurissen; brother, Donald Jeurissen; brother-in-law, Kenneth Schroers; and special friend, Mary Mcleran.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 1 p.m., at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. We will continue to celebrate Allan's life with a catered reception (potluck welcomed too) at Jackson Town Hall, 1091 - 130th St. West, Shakopee. Family prefers memorials.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.