Obituary for Allen G. Martinson

Allen George “Hank” Martinson, age 72, of Chaska, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, with Father Bill Deziel officiating. The visitation is on Wednesday, January 29, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Hank was born April 18, 1947 in Breckenridge, MN, to George and Eleanore (Jereska) Martinson, one of six children. He has been a resident of Chaska since 1963 and was employed at M.A. Gedney in Chaska for 45 years at various positions, with forklift driver being the last. He loved fishing, going up North and being with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John, and significant other, Mary “Dimples”.
Survivors include his siblings, Francis (Jean) of Cologne, Janet (George) Beckrich of Shakopee, Carol (Bradley) Egan of Prior Lake, Karen (Wesley) Westerman of Chanhassen; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.