Obituary for Allen Herzog

Allen Herzog, age 80, went to the arms of Jesus on May 11 at his home of 57 years. He died of natural causes.
Survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay; children, Dawn (Kevin) and Troy (Michelle); five grandchildren and their spouses, Drew (Emily), Justin (Sarah), Lindsey (Jacob), Dayton (Seth) and Joshua (Hillery); 12 great-grandchildren. He knew every one them and proudly wore his T-shirt with all their names printed on it!
Memorial Services to be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Grace Church (Chapel) in Eden Prairie. Visitation will be held prior at 1 p.m. There will be a light reception following the service.
Memorials preferred to Grace Church Missions.
Grace.Church/give