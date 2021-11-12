Obituary for Allen J. Henry

Allen James Henry, age 47, of Prior Lake passed away unexpectedly from pneumonia on November 4, 2021.
Allen's strong faith in God gives us peace knowing he is in heaven. Allen was a devoted husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend.
Allen was raised in Prior Lake and he attended elementary school and middle school at Bloomington Lutheran. He graduated from Lakeville High School. He attended college at Winona State University and graduated with a Bachelors of Science with a major in Business. He spent his career of 24 years working for Shaw Industries. He was highly regarded by his co-workers, customers, and everyone he worked with and he considered them his friends. He was married to Cathy for the past 12 years and they created a beautiful life together with their two children Grace (10) and Jackson (8). Allen was a wonderful dad who adored his kids. He taught them many things in his time as their dad but most of all he taught them how to love. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to have fun. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, boating, fishing, hunting, listening to music, traveling, doing projects around the house, spending time at the cabin, watching sports, and playing with his kids. He was an active member of his church and he was involved in a variety of leadership positions with the Living Hope Church and School. Allen's strong faith in God, his incredible love for his family, his generosity, kindness, hard work, sense of humor, passion for helping others, and his ability to live life to the fullest will never be forgotten.
Allen is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Henry; step-father Larry Koehnen.
Survived by his wife, Cathy; children: Grace and Jackson; mother, Marilyn Koehnen; father, James Henry; sister: Stacia (Mike) Buss; nephews Tyler, Logan; sister-in-law Kim (Chad) Luebke; nephews Owen and Mason; mother and father-in-law Allan and Sharie Mumm, also by other loving family and friends.
Funeral Service, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13 at Living Hope Church (8600 Horizon Dr.) Shakopee. Visitation will be at Living Hope prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment: Credit River Cemetery in Credit River Township.
