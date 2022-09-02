Obituary for Allen L Furrie

Allen Leroy Furrie, of Shakopee, on the early morning of Sunday, August 28, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 80. Allen was born on February 11, 1942, in Duluth.
After college, he moved down to the Twin Cities and settled in Shakopee. Allen was a well-known businessman in Shakopee having built a successful accounting practice for many years. He had a passion for woodworking and luxury cars. He enjoyed playing cards and board games with his family and friends and he loved chocolate. He spent summer days taking naps on his front porch. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to play tricks on his grandchildren.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Loutrelle; son, Shawn (Cari) Furrie; stepsons, Greg Mueller, Dan (Leslie) Mueller; grandchildren, Ariana and Gianna Furrie, David and Thomas Mueller, Jessica (Trey) Mitchell, and Adam Walker.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Mildred; and sister, Franny.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., with Sharing Time beginning at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.