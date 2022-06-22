Obituary for Ally M. McMahon

Ally Mae McMahon, age 15, of Shakopee, passed away tragically and suddenly on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Ally was a brilliant artist, sister, daughter, niece, and friend to all who knew her.
Born to Ashley Carlson and Mitchell McMahon on March 20, 2007, it was immediately obvious that Ally was a brilliant, gorgeous, compassionate, and phenomenally majestic young girl.
Throughout her childhood, Ally explored nature, the arts, and spirituality. Her love of animals, roses, crystals, and the color purple grew as she developed into her unique self. Ally explored various art forms and became interested in airbrush work, painting, and other types of artistic expression.
As she blossomed into her teenage years, Ally became extremely passionate about those she loved. Her encouragement of and loyalty to her friends and family made everyone around her feel supported and protected, an incredible feat for one so young.
Allys smile, laughter, and artistic spirit left a lasting impact on anyone who met her. Her light and love will be deeply missed, and the hole left by her absence will be acutely felt.
Ally is survived by her parents, Ashley Carlson (Mike Schmidt) and Mitchell McMahon; her two brothers, Logan and Sydney; grandparents, Jenette Carlson and John Carlson (Robin); many aunts and uncles; nephew, Hudson McMahon; and all members of her "chosen" family.
When you see a cat perched in a window, a butterfly dancing on the tops of purple flowers, or a magnificent crystal in a magical location, remember Ally. She lived a life of curiosity, passion, creativity, and expression. Honor Ally by living your life with grace in full color. Find your light and shine it boldly onto others, and you will honor her memory. Ally Mae, we love you. You are magic.
There will be a private remembrance service for Ally at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home in Shakopee, 952-445-2755. The family invites those who loved Ally to join them at the celebration of life in the Social Center of Turtle's Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to help support the costs of celebrating Ally in the most meaningful way possible: https://www.gofundme.com/f/allymcmahon.
Condolences may be shared at