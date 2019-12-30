Obituary for Althea A. Thiessen

Althea Anne Thiessen, age 79, of Jordan, passed away on December 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church, 1026 E. 205th St., Jordan. Pastor Larry Kasten will preside and Althea will be laid to rest at Concord Hill Cemetery, Lydia, MN.
On January 12, 1940, Althea was born in Detroit Lakes, MN, to parents Raymond and Hazel (Hancock) Cusey. Althea lived in Fargo, ND for many years before settling in Jordan. She was a faithful member of Immanuel United Methodist Church and later Lydia Zion United Methodist Church.
A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Althea instilled a deep appreciation of family and faith to those she loved.
Althea is forever missed by her children, Trevor Thiessen, Karla Thiessen-Holland, Kari (Kris Sandager) Oxendale; grandchildren, Kira, Travis, Jason, Jessica, Sydney, Samuel; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Rodney (Mary) Cusey, Herbert (Becky) Cusey; Ralph Cusey, Howard (Phyllis) Cusey, Phyllis Schmidt, Darrell Cusey, William Cusey, Linda Buck, and Dorothy Herman.
Althea is greeted in Heaven by her son, Trenton W. Thiessen; parents, Raymond (Hazel) Cusey; infant brother, Spencer Cusey; siblings, Jean (Marvin) Joslin, Lois (Palmer) Nelson, Maureen Critt, and Michael Critt
Arrangements with
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Jordan.