Obituary for Althea E. Nodland

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Althea E. Nodland passed away peacefully at age 107.
Althea was born on March 22, 1913, in Clare, IA to Samuel and Julia (Eittreim) Nelson. She graduated from Eagle Grove, IA high school in 1931. On November 15, 1933, she married Arnold Nodland. They raised one son, Douglas Nodland.
Arnold and Althea Nodland were life-long farmers, primarily in the Belmond, IA area. They retired to Mesa, AZ in 1977. In 2001 Althea moved to Chanhassen to be near her son Douglas and his wife, Lynn. Later, Althea moved to Chaska.
Often Althea was asked, “To what do you attribute your longevity?” Her reply was, “I always stay busy doing something.” She also credited her faith in God.
Althea was very resilient. She lived through the pandemic of 1918, which killed an older sister, the depression years, and the uncertainties of farming. Almost 31 years ago to the day of her passing, she lost the love of her life, her husband. She also survived colon cancer and outlived two pacemakers! Even at the end, Althea would say, “Tomorrow will be better.”
Fiercely independent, Althea lived on her own until she was 103. She believed in self-care, such as eating a proper diet and exercising. Into her 90’s, she often took the stairs to her third-floor apartment.
Althea was always interested in trying something new. She overcame her fear of water and learned to swim in her late 60’s. She also took Tai Chi and water aerobics in her 90’s.
Playing the piano was an important part of her life. She was unique in that she could read music and also “play by ear”. In other words, she could hear a song once and immediately play it on the piano. When she was 100 she played “Maple Leaf Rag” and “Alley Cat” in a talent show and received a standing ovation.
Althea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold; parents, Samuel and Julia Nelson; sisters, Geraldine and Lillian; brothers, Burdette and Kenneth.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lynn Nodland of Chanhassen; granddaughter, Nicole Nodland of London, England; step-grandson and his wife, Matthew and Tammy Workman of Bloomington; step-great grandchildren, Zachary and Joey Workman; nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.
Althea was loved by all who knew her.
She will be deeply missed!
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.