Obituary for Alton J. Larson

Alton J. Larson, resident of McKenna Crossing, Prior Lake, formerly of Moorhead and Averill, MN, passed away on July 16 after courageously battling Parkinson’s Disease for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Mae; son, Eric (Kirstin); children, Leah and Dominic of Shakopee and daughter Christina (Matthew Dickson) and children, Svea and Elin of Minneapolis, as well as two sisters, Mavis Wasil and Rosalin Henke of Chicago, IL.
A private family funeral will take place at McNearney-Schmidt and Cremation in Shakopee with burial and military honors at Fort Snelling on Friday, July 24. The date for a celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee
