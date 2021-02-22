Obituary for Alvin F. Haag

Alvin Francis Haag, age 65, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska.
There was a visitation on Tuesday, February 23, 4 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, Deacon Jim Bauhs officiated.
Alvin was born July 7, 1955 in Cook, MN, to Alvin and Mary (Steil) Haag, one of three children. He graduated from Wayzata High School, Wayzata in 1973. On October 5, 1974, he married Debra Anderson in Richfield. They had one son, Dustin. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycles, vacationing Up North, hunting, fishing, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen Haag and sister, Marlys Pavel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debra; son, Dustin (Lisa) Haag of Chanhassen; three grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan and Adam; sister-in-law, Marilynn Haag; brother-in-law, Dan Pavel; nephews, Russ (Shannon) Pavel and Jeremy (Jae) Pavel; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.