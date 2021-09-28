Obituary for Alvin J. Spaeth

Alvin "Al" John Spaeth, age 87, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer with Bonnie, his loving wife, and family by his side.
He was born August 20, 1934 in Padua, MN to Edward Herman and Catherine (Deters) Spaeth. He grew up in Richmond, MN, where he attended school through the 11th grade, then moving to Hampshire, Illinois where he graduated from high school in 1952.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957 where he was a Tactical Instructor at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, NY. He was honorably discharged in 1957. He attended Saint Cloud State in Saint Cloud for a year, then went to work at Ideal Industries in Sycamore, IL for eight years, then went to Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis for 20 years.
Al was united in marriage to Bonnie Rae (Cheney) in 1978, and they resided in Shakopee until retiring to Sun Lakes, AZ in 1987 where he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and watching all the professional teams play.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine; step-mother, Caroline; brothers, Roman, Norbert, Verne, and James Spaeth; sister-in-laws, Imelda, Theresa, and Joyce.
Al is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Debra (Richard) Finnessy of Le Claire, IA; son, Douglas (Kristen) Spaeth of Chaska; sister, Shirley (Thomas) Jungels of Edina; sister-in-law, Mary Spaeth of Spring Hill, FL; step-son, Jeff Sweesy; step-daughters, Jennifer Sweesy, and Jodi Brown, all of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Ryan, David, Kathleen, Katherine, Nicholas, Maxwell; step-grandchildren, Shawna, Jesse, Hailey Rae and Stephanie; ten great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, Delver and Sharon Williams, Larry and Connie Cheney and Ronald and Connie Stonefield and many nieces and nephews.
Burial with Military Honors will be at the Little Falls State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls, MN, at a later date.