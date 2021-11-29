Obituary for Alvin P. Unze

Alvin “Alvie” Peter Unze, age 94, left this world on November 15, 2021 for a better place after a great run on the third rock from the sun.
He will be remembered by all who had the pleasure and privilege to have him in their lives as a fun and joyful person, a true friend and an all-around great guy. To his family, he was the best Dad one could hope to have.
Alvie was born February 22, 1927 and lived his entire life in Shakopee. He married the absolute love of his life Bernice Ann Farrell (Babe), on July 2,1951, and they lived and loved over 70 years together as husband and wife.
Alvie graduated from Shakopee High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1946-47 and completed his education at St. Thomas College with a degree in Economics. Most of his working career was spent with Honeywell as a budget administrator.
Alvie is survived by his wife, Babe; son Dan (Karen) Unze, daughters Jenner Snell (Dirk Wenell), Beth Kelzer (Greg Smith) and Ann (Mike) Bruss. Alvie and Babe also have five grandchildren: Hayley (Sam) Disher, Taylor (Dan) McCarthy, Sam, Max and Joely Kelzer. In addition, Alvie and Babe were blessed with five great-grandchildren: Stella, Maggie and Lulu Disher, and Hudson and Millie McCarthy.
Burial, services and celebration of life will take place in Spring 2022.