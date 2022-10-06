Obituary for Alyson "Aly" Swanson

Alyson "Aly" Swanson, age 43 of Shakopee, passed away on September 27, 2022, while surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake.
Alyson is deeply missed by her husband, Matt Lynch and children, Cooper Swanson, Morgen Swanson, Kerragyn Lynch, Giavanna Lynch, Vanessa Lynch; mother, Kathy (Scott) Greer; siblings, Amber (Sean) Kopka, Tricia Ramotar, and Matt Folsom; nieces and nephews, Kali, Kendal, and Casey Kopka, Eli and Mya Ramotar, Braden and Evan Lynch; grandmothers, Arlene Folsom and Lillian Jacobson; brothers-in-law, Andrew (Elie) Lynch, Aaron Lynch; parents-in-law, Terry and Cindy Lynch.
Aly is greeted in Heaven by her father, Dan Folsom; cousin, Sara Kirkpatrick; grandfathers, Kenneth Jacobson and Gerald Folsom.
