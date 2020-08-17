Obituary for Amanda J. Marek

Amanda J. Marek
July 13, 1983 – August 9, 2020
Mandy Marek grew up in Apple Valley, MN, graduating from Eastview High School in 2001, receiving a B.A. from the College of Saint Benedict in 2005 and an M.A. from the University of St. Thomas in 2014. In 2006, she began teaching English and Spanish for Native Speakers in Shakopee Schools, a position she held until her death from metastatic breast cancer. She was a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2013. For the past five years, her evenings were spent teaching voice and piano at the Waconia Music Studio.
Mandy was never still, always occupied with an artistic project. She had an enormous network of friends, all of whom she touched with her intelligence, enthusiasm, optimism and humor. Her friends speak of life lessons learned from her. Her students say she never gave up on them, helping them realize they could do far more than they ever thought possible.
She fought for survival not for fear of death, but for her intense desire to continue to right inequities and injustices.
Survived by her loving parents, Sue and Ed; brother, Steve, sister-in-law Ashley, and nephew, Ray; and her adored cats, Dorothy, Glinda and Fiyero.
ZOOM remembrance service details will be posted on Mandy’s CaringBridge site. Memorials preferred to Wallin Education Partners.