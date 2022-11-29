Obituary for Amber L. Bondhus

Amber Lynn (Harrington) Bondhus, age 41, of Chaska, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of Ambers Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 12 to 3 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Amber was born on December 15, 1980 in Sioux City, Iowa to Michael and Marcia (Schuldt) Harrington. She graduated from Meadow Creek High School in Andover, MN and has been a 15 year resident of Chaska. She worked as a nanny and provided childcare to many. She enjoyed concerts, music, motocross racing and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Torin of Savage; parents, Michael and Marcia Harrington of Brainerd; siblings, Matt Harrington, Marty Harrington, Mike Harrington, James Case, Katie Ferdig of; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.