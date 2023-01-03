Obituary for Amber L. Herbstritt

Amber Lane Herbstritt, age 18, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gillette Children’s Hospital, St. Paul, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of Amber’s life will be held on Thursday, January 5, visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Amber was born on January 16, 2004 in Minneapolis, to Lane and Pamela (Wallace) Herbstritt, the youngest of three loving daughters. She attended Victoria Elementary School, Chaska Middle School West, and graduated from Chanhassen High School in 2022.
Amber made a huge impact on all that knew her and had the amazing capability of bringing people together. She was fiercely loved by her dedicated family and her loving friends who she loved spending time with. Amber enjoyed traveling, music, swimming, and she was an ocean loving beach girl.
Amber advocated for inclusion, medical and educational rights for all. She impacted those with and without disabilities. She changed the world for the better.
Amber was preceded in death by her grandmother, Donna Wallace and her grandfather, John Herbstritt.
Amber is survived by her loving and dedicated family — mother, Pamela Herbstritt of Chaska; father, Lane Herbstritt of Victoria; sisters, Jonna and Tessa Herbstritt of Chaska; her best friend, Gabe Porthan; her dedicated para and friend, Amy Stone; and her many family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.