Obituary for Amber P. Kamerud

Amber Pearl (Schimelpfenig) Kamerud, age 96, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Amber was born on October 2, 1924 in Chaska, to Herbert and Helena (Schleicher) Schimelpfenig, the younger of two daughters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1942. On February 5, 1944 she married Leon Kamerud at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. They had six children. Amber was a lifetime resident of Chaska. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving on the Ladies Aid and graciously volunteering her time. She also volunteered in the Chaska community throughout the years, helping with meals on wheels, tutoring students in English, etc. She was an avid golfer, playing into her 80s and was a member of a bridge club for over 65 years that started in 1947. She loved to write stories, essays, songs and poems, and enjoyed doing crosswords and other puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon (1998), parents, Herbert and Helena, son, Dana, and sister, Ruth Feran.
Survivors include her children, Brian (Wendy) Kamerud of Aberdeen, SD, Joel (JoAnn) Kamerud of New Ulm, Ross (Mary Jo) Kamerud of Chanhassen, John (Mary) Kamerud of Windham, NH, Janet (Karl) Emerson of Coon Rapids, Lois Kamerud of Deephaven; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
