Obituary for Amber Wade

Amber Wade, age 36, of Savage, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2022.
A Celebration of Amber's life will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 Marschall Rd, Shakopee, on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Amber was born December 6, 1985 in Shakopee. She graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2004. The greatest pride in her life was the birth of her daughter Emma.
Amber was our hero, at the age of 23 she was diagnosed with brain cancer and endured a long battle. During this period of time she inspired us all with her dedication and ambition to graduate as a registered therapist. Her strength came to her through her pride in her daughter Emma. She above all loved family and God. She loved to read, enjoyed music, traveling, and scrapbooking and cherished all of the holidays with family. Our family has lost an extraordinary woman, she was as beautiful on the inside and as she was on the outside. Amber will be missed “more than tongue can tell” by all who loved her.
Amber will be forever missed by her daughter, Emma; parents, Charlie and Shelley Wade; brother, Corey (Natalia) Wade; Sister, Kelsey Wade; grandfather Charles Wade Sr.; grandparents Trish and Doug Stelten; grandmother Kim Bielenberg; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by grandmother, Betty Wade, grandfather Raymond Stark and her great-grandparents.
