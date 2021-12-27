Obituary for Amy M. Reid

Amy M. Reid, age 47, of Savage, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on December 15, 2021.
Amy was a lifelong educator and clinical physiologist. Amy was passionate about her calling to work with people of all ages with autism, anxiety, and other mental health issues. This passion caused her to start Busse & Reid Professional Counseling where she and Kim Busse could continue to help clients daily. Amy will be missed by everyone.
Amy is preceded in death by her father, Robert
(Bob N0BHC) Reid; fur kids, Benny, Tessie and Lucy; aunts, Mary Korlath and Maggie Bradford (Korlath).
Survived by mother, Michele (Mickey) Reid; brother, Jared Reid; fur kids, Gabby and Molly; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; business partner, Kim Busse; and clients.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Autism Society of Minnesota in honor/memory of Amy or the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.
No memorial service is planned at this time