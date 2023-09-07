Obituary for Andrew J. Lehrer

Andrew John Lehrer, age 61, of Denver, CO, passed away on August 15, 2023, with his wife and children at his side.
He was born in New Prague on October 19, 1961 to Alfred Lehrer and Maxine (Lehrer) Morgan.
Andy spent the first part of his childhood in Montgomery. He moved with his family to Prior Lake in 1977 where he went to high school.
He married Danielle Phillips in November 1992. They have two sons, Walker and Garett.
Andy was involved with Global Security Distribution. His career took him to Florida, California, Minnesota, New Mexico and Colorado. He had just accepted a position in Minnesota with hopes of moving back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Andy is well known for his love of family both as a dedicated husband and father and as a son and brother. He loved a good story and was free with sharing anecdotes. Andy had a big heart and a ready smile. He made it a priority to be there for family.
Andy is survived by his wife, Danielle and their two sons, Walker Lehrer and Garett Lehrer. His brothers and sisters Laurie (Paul) Warhurst, Michael Lehrer, Lisa Lehrer, Tom (Amy) Lehrer, Joe (Mary) Lehrer, John (Jane) Lehrer, Gretchen Lehrer and Rob (Andhra) Lehrer as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Alfred Lehrer and Maxine Morgan.
There will be a celebration of Andys life on Friday, October 6. Visitation at St Micheals Parish in Prior Lake will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass and burial at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at Straight River Golf Course in Faribault starting at 1 p.m.