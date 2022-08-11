Obituary for Andrina L. O'Keefe

Andrina L. O'Keefe, age 91, of Savage, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington.
Andrina was born on May 24, 1931, in Jordan, the daughter of Alfred and Hildegard (Busch) Von Bank.
Andrina was raised on a family farm in Jordan, Minnesota. In the early years, there was no indoor plumbing. She tended to their livestock, milked cows, helped with the crops, and did most anything else that needed to be done. As she grew up, she met a handsome young man named John "Rolly" O'Keefe and started dating. A few years later, she married Rolly on September 27, 1952. They were married almost 47 years before he passed away in 1998.
Rolly and Andrina first lived in a house in Bloomington before they built a house in Savage in 1958 to raise their three kids. She still owned the house in Savage when she passed. Andrina worked at several jobs before working at Control Data where she was a soldering technician building computer circuit boards. One of her boards went into outer space on a NASA project, of which she was very proud.
Andrina was an active member and volunteer at St. John's Church and also a member of the women's auxiliary at the American Legion in Savage. She loved to play cards, fish, read, and crochet. Andrina also loved to shop for items on sale and give out gifts to family and friends.
Mom will always be remembered for her wonderful holiday meals and celebrations. Andrina was a loving mother and will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Andrina was preceded in death by her husband, John; granddaughter, Victoria; brother and sisters, Leonette (Wayne) Sutton, Valeria (Elmer) Geis, Lorraine Belcher, Alan Von Bank, Darlene Hennes; brother-in-law, Gene O'Keefe. She is survived by her daughter and sons, Cheryl (Gary) Johnson, Jeff (Erna), and Curtis (Laurie); grandchildren, Kelly (Craig) James, Bryan (Katie) Johnson, Brandt (Ann) Johnson, Gretchen Ricci-O'Keefe, Justin (Kim) O'Keefe, Michelle (Tim) Bovinet, and Trevor O'Keefe; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice O'Keefe; brother, Jerry (Sandee) Von Bank; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Von Bank; brother-in-law, Dan "Donny" Hennes.
Visitation Thursday, August 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Masonic Home, Bloomington.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.