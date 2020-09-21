Obituary for Angie Quinn

Angie Quinn of Victoria, MN, passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of 47 years, old surrounded by her family and dear friends at home after an almost three year battle against kidney cancer.
Angie was born September 11, 1973 in Wausau, WI. She grew up in Watertown, WI, where she formed life-long friendships with her “Gosling Girls” and graduated from Watertown Sr. High School in 1991. After graduation, Angie earned her B.S. degree in Secondary Education in Social Studies, History & Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Angie and Jeremy Quinn had their first date and kiss when she was in 7th grade. They rekindled their teenage romance the summer of her freshman year in college, got engaged and were united in marriage on June 17, 1995. They would enjoy over 30 years of combined love, happiness, commitment, and memories together.
After graduation from college, Angie started her first teaching job at Grandview High School in Milwaukee where she taught social studies. While at Grandview, Angie took on numerous leadership responsibilities. Angie helped found and coach the school’s boys and girls basketball and boys football programs, she also was an assistant girls volleyball coach. Due to a job transfer for her husband, Angie moved to Appleton, WI in 1999. While there she taught Social Sciences & Special Education at Seymour High School. While at Seymour, Angie coached girls varsity and middle school basketball and varsity girls swimming. At both of her teaching jobs Angie touched countless lives and was loved by students and faculty. Angie was a fair, but firm educator and she made learning fun.
In 2003, Angie and her family moved to Williams Bay, WI, then in 2006 moved to Festus, MO, both times for Jeremy’s career. Angie began laying life’s foundation blocks for her sons in each of these communities. Angie made countless friends and memories during these five years and she held those memories dear.
In 2008, Angie and her family moved to Victoria, where her roots would be strongly planted and grow beautifully until her passing. Angie began a five-year career as a manufacturer's rep working for Specialty Marketing Group. Although Angie had never worked in sales, her organizational skills, down to earth personality, and professionalism brought her quick success in the toy rep arena. In 2013, Angie and her family moved to Niederrohrdorf, Switzerland for an overseas assignment for her husband. While overseas, she enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and making friends through her sons’ Swiss sports teams, the Zurich International School, and the hospitality of their neighborhood.
Angie’s was a life well served. She quietly, kindly, and selflessly gave of herself to her family, numerous friends and organizations - especially Chanhassen Athletic Association (CAA) basketball and baseball teams and the CAA board of directors, where she served as the uniform coordinator and the Midwest 3 on 3 coordinator for five years. Angie’s greatest sense of accomplishment were her two sons whom she so loved and supported with every ounce of her being. This quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg sums up how Angie operated in life: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Angie is survived by her husband, Jeremy Quinn; sons, Brendan and Jameson Quinn and her quirky and cute dog, Henry all of Victoria; parents, Sandy and Larry LeBrun of Watertown, WI; sister, Michele (Bob) Gasperic of Westfield, WI; brother, Steven LeBrun of Watertown, WI; in-laws Mary & Tom Quinn of Watertown, WI; and brothers-in-law, Josh Quinn of Lawrenceburg, KY, Jamey (Karen) Quinn of Watertown, WI, and sister, Jonelle (Christopher) Brom of Portage, WI; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Hunter, Tanner and Riley Quinn, Chance Gasperic, Joe and Sophie Brom; great nephew, Bennet Quinn; her bestie, Ashley Browning; as well as, many other dear family members and friends.
Angie is preceded in death by her Maternal and Paternal Grandparents; her aunt, Linda Terry; her uncles, Dan Balster and John Stengle; as well as her dear friend, Heidi Lieuwen.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria. Gathering of family and friends at the church from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment in church cemetery. Due to limited capacity in the church and for those unable to attend in person, the Mass will be livestreamed on September 26 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed at https://www.stvictoria.net/funeral-angie-quinn/.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred. A memorial fund in honor of Angie has been set up and is called the Angie Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund. The proceeds from this fund will benefit students that both demonstrate financial need and are engaged in extracurricular activities at Holy Family Catholic High School where her sons attend. Angie was a strong believer in the positive life-long impact and benefit of a catholic education and of belonging to this special school family. Memorial gifts can be sent directly to: Holy Family Catholic High School Angie Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund, 8101 Kochia Lane, Victoria, MN 55386. Gifts can also be made by going to the Holy Family Catholic High School website hfchs.org and tap on Support HF. Please reference the Angie Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund in the notes section.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com