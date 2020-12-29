Obituary for Anita Walter

Anita "Ann" Elizabeth (Hartman) Walter, age 88, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Ann was born March 9, 1932 in St. Benedict, MN, to Lawrence and Margaret (Stang) Hartman, one of 11 children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Benedict Catholic Church, St. Benedict, and graduated from St. Benedict Catholic High School. On June 19, 1954 Ann married Everett Walter at St. Benedict Catholic Church. They had one son, Randy. They had been residents of Chaska since 1954. Ann worked as a secretary before her marriage and also worked at Super Valu in the bakery for 5 years after marriage. She loved traveling with Everett, fishing, baking, playing softball in her younger years and she also cleaned houses. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends, cards, music and puzzles. Her husband Everett died in 2017.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents; sisters and brothers, Cyril Hartman, Werner Hartman, Jule Franke, Cyrilla Pint, Armella Mladek, Dee Hartman and Cele Pekarna; brother-in-law, Calvin Brown.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Laurie of Chaska; grandchildren, Jackie (Aidan) Demarais, Nicholas (Amberly) Walter, Andrew (Stacy Bjorgaard) Kuelbs, Marty (Annika) Kuelbs, Heather (Craig) Bristow; great grandchildren, Joshua, Arihanna, Amelia, Marin, Evelyn and Stella; siblings, Roger (Janice) Hartman, Leon (Bernadette) Hartman, Rosemary Brown, Marlene Hartman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.