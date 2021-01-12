Obituary for Ann Howley

Ann Howley, age 73, of Prior Lake, MN, succumbed to her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 6, 2021.
A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and extended family are invited to stream the service via Zoom. Please visit Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home website for details.
Always wanting to be included, a little bit bossy, but fiercely loyal, and ever present, Ann made a profound impact on so many people.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Sharon (Simeon) Sanchez and Charlie (Terri) Howley; grandchildren, Jaime, Nick, and Emily Sanchez, and Chase, Cole, and Nolan Howley; mum, Kay Dolan; siblings, Michael Dolan, Steven Dolan, Phillip (Robin) Dolan, Moira Bendle, Paul (Briony) Dolan, Lesley (Peter) Smyley, and Colin (Alison) Elsworth; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and very dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, William, and ex-husband Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to the American Cancer Society.