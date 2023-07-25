Obituary for Anna J. Harty

Anna Josephine Harty, age 99, of Chaska, formerly of Cleveland, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at The Estates of Excelsior.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. with visitation one prior to the Mass all at Church of the Nativity, 200 West Main Street, Cleveland, MN. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Cleveland.
Anna was born March 27, 1924 in Elysian, MN, to Henry and Anna (Roskos) Harty, one of eight children. She was baptized and confirmed at Church of the Nativity, Cleveland, attended elementary school at Country School #84 and graduated from Cleveland High School. She was a member of The Church of the Nativity and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Cleveland Historical Society and was employed for the Cleveland Schools for 35 years. She was a Chaska resident for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling with family (Hawaii and overseas), gardening and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Amy Schmieg; brothers and sisters, John Harty, Henry Harty, Bill Harty, Mayme Dressel, Agnes Ely, Esther Regenscheid and Margaret Bisek.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Denis Schmieg of Chanahassen; grandchildren, Renee (Dan) Roozen, Erin Riebe and Nicole (Scott) Long; great grandchildren, Gavin Riebe, Tyler Long, Dillon Riebe, Natalie Long and Lauren Long; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home of Chaska.