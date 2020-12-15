Obituary for Annabelle D. Goehring

Annabelle D. Goehring, age 92, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Gertrude's Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Annabelle was born on October 2, 1928, in Shakopee, the daughter of Joseph and Dolores (Weckman) Rein. She married Bernard Goehring on June 9, 1948 at Church of St. Mark in Shakopee.
Annabelle enjoyed sewing clothes, hats, mittens and blankets, and donated a lot of her pieces to many missions. For 65 years she was a member of the St. Francis Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and worked in the gift store at the hospital. She was also very active at Church of St. Mark. Her children, grandchildren and family were very important to her, especially all the "little ones".
Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, Joseph and Dolores Rein; brothers, Edward and Joseph Jr. Rein; sons-in-law, Deane Shores and Robert Robinson Sr.
She is survived by children, Ruth Ann Robinson, Sandra (Rick) Rikhus, Glenn (Joanne), Blake (Sherri) and Renee (Jim) Sattler; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Monnens and Mary Lou (Tom) Krueger.
Private family service will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Livestreaming is Wednesday, December 16, at 11 a.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook Page. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Mark, Shakopee.
