Obituary for Annabelle M. Eichhorst

Annabelle M. (Zimmerman) Eichhorst, age 81 of Shakopee, entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Annabelle was born on May 23, 1938 in Le Center, MN to Albert and Irene Zimmerman. She graduated from Le Center High School. Annabelle worked at Mutual Insurance Co. in Waseca. She was a stay at home wife/mom and ran a daycare. Later in life she worked at Shakopee Public schools as a cook.
Annabelle married Dean Eichhorst on May 25, 1963. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, babysitting, camping, and visiting friends and relatives. She was involved in 4H, Topps, bible studies, Pioneer Club and mission garage sales.
Annabelle will be missed by her husband of 56 years, Dean; son, Douglas (Megan) Eichhorst, son, Carl; daughter, Karen (Brian Stauffeneker); brother, George (Geraldine) Zimmerman; sister, Alice Ely; grandchildren, Anna, Olivia and Zachary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Zimmerman; brothers, Phillip and Francis Zimmerman; sister, Elnora Oliver.
Visitation Friday, March 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Visitation also Saturday March 7, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 150 - 130th St. W., Shakopee, followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Officiating is Pastor Jim Ritter. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
