Obituary for Anne and Tom Quinn

The lives of Anne (1956-2022) and Tom (1950-2019) Quinn, longtime residents of Shakopee, will be honored with a Celebration of Life Service. Everyone is welcome to a Potluck Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Babes Place, 124 Holmes St S, Shakopee. Anne and Tom will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Deeply loved and missed, Anne and Tom are survived by their children, Nicole Eppolito, Eli Quinn, Dan Quinn; Annes siblings, Jimmer (Ann) Stocker, Judy (Jesse) Theis, Bob (Cathy) Stocker, Joe (Kristin) Stocker, Tony (Lynette) Stocker; Toms siblings, Terry (Delfa) Quinn, Sandy (Dave) Dop, Pat Quinn, Bill Quinn, Susan (Mike OBrien) Quinn, Tim Quinn; many other loving relatives and friends,
Anne and Tom were preceded in death by daughter, Katie Eppolito; nephew, Nathan Theis; Toms brothers, Mike Quinn and Bob Quinn Jr.; Annes parents and Tom's parents.
