Obituary for Annette Jacobson

Annette Jacobson, age 75, of Prior Lake/Jordan, passed on June 12, 2022.
A celebration of life gathering will be on Thursday, July 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and open mic at 6:30 p.m., all the Prior Lake VFW. Memorials are preferred and distributed in Annettes memory, by the family.
Annette was born August 15, 1946, in Elgin, IA, to Melbert and Marie (Dennler) Meyer. Graduating from Valley High School in 1964, she furthered her education at the American Institute of Business. In 1966, Annette began a 33-year career with Western Airlines (Delta Air Lines). She then worked for Northern Tool & Equipment for over five years before retiring.
On April 19, 1969, Annette married Richard Jake A. Jacobson. They truly enjoyed living on their acreage and loved sharing their little piece of paradise hosting summer gatherings called Hoe-de-Doe parties. Annette and Jake loved traveling, fishing, and snowmobiling. She enjoyed playing cards, crafting, baking, her cats, picking raspberries and mushrooms. Annette loved her Vikings flower garden and vegetable garden on wheels. She loved following the Minnesota Vikings, Lynx, and Gophers.
Forever loved by husband of 53 years, Jake; niece, Kris (Greg) Clowers; nephew, Monte (Dyan); several great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Lorraine Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Carol (Ron) Vought, Judy (John) Holt and their children, Mike (Cindy) Vought, Joe Vought, Travis (Tonya) Holt, Troy (Sara) Holt, Zachary (Kelsey) Holt; and many friends and 174th St. neighbors.
Preceding in death by parents, and brother, Dennis Meyer.
Share a message with Annette's family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation