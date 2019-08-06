Obituary for Annette M. Walsh

Annette Marie "Annie" Walsh, age 63, of Savage, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at NC Little Hospice in Edina.
Annie was born on December 30, 1955 in Shakopee, the daughter of Thomas and Antoinette (Strehlow) Carpenter.
Annie is survived by her daughters, Sarah Walsh, Beth (Chad) Wallace, Lyn Walsh and their father, Tom (Carolyn) Walsh; granddaughters, Kylie and Ashlyn Wallace; siblings, Cathy, Tom, Perry (Mona), Larry and Chris; good friend, Dave Cooner; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ann; sisters, Eva, Liz and Ellyn.
Visitation Tuesday, August 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Pastor Alan Naumann. Private interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
