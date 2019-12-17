Obituary for Annie V. Buesgens

Annie V. Buesgens, age 92, of Waconia, passed away on Monday December 9, 2019, at New Perspective in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was Monday December 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass; gathering of family and friends from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Urn Bearers are Annie’s grandchildren.
Annie was born on August 28, 1927 in Waconia the daughter of Thomas and Rosella (Worm) Rademacher. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On November 20, 1945 Annie was united in marriage to Germain Buesgens at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia by Father Albert Heer.
Annie enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and gardening. She liked to quilt and weave rugs. Annie always had a good time at the family cabin. She was an excellent cook, preparing meals for her family and friends. Annie belonged to the Daughters of Isabella and the Homemakers Group. Annie was an Avon Representative for 34 years, employed at Tonka Toys for 20 years and a dietary cook at Ridgeview Medical Center for 20 years.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Germain; sons, Dennis Buesgens and Jerry Buesgens; parents, Thomas and Rosella Rademacher; brother, Norbert Rademacher; sisters, Elaine Rademacher, Mary Jane Laumann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald Engelen, Bernard Laumann, Barb Rademacher, Laura Mae Rademacher.
Annie is survived by her loving family: children and spouses, Roger and Bonnie Buesgens of Waconia, Dianne and William Kopp of Eau Claire, WI, Nancy and Bill Lachermeier of Winsted, Mike and Crystal Buesgens of Mayer, Roseanne and Brian Scott of Winthrop, Richard Buesgens of Tacoma, WA, Germain Jr. and Brenda Buesgens of Waconia; daughters-in-law, Debra Buesgens of Waconia, Laurie Buesgens of Waconia; grandchildren, Chad and Nikka Buesgens, Cindy and Jay Schwindt, Sarah and Jeff Gothmann, Jessica and Chris Fisher, Chris and Janelle Kopp, Michael and Jordan Kopp, Lisa and Chad Burr, Belinda and Jeremy Rosckes, Brian and Amanda Buesgens, David and Nancie Lachermeier, Philip and Jen Lachermeier, Angie and Eric Bachinski, Amy and Dan Graeber, Darla Tielke, Gilbert and Trina Hill, Courtney and Cole Johnson, Kari and Luke Graham, Whitney and Ben Kortuem, Josh Scott and Tiffany, Amanda Duncan, Melissa and Daniel Brigden, Mikaela and Adam Seelye, Cameron Buesgens, Dillion Buesgens, Jared Buesgens; 44 great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Engelen of Waconia, Agnes (Ed) Kohman of Faribault; brothers, John Rademacher of Hill City, Marvin (JoAnn) Rademacher of Waconia, Tom (Annie) Rademacher of Cologne, Ron (Rita) Rademacher of Waconia; sister-in-law, Lorraine Buesgens of Chaska; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral
Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.