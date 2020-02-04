Anthony "Tony" Joseph Mancino, age 34, of Glencoe, MN, formerly of Chaska, died tragically in an automobile accident on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lonsdale, MN.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Thursday, February 27, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chanhassen American Legion, 290 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen.
Tony was born May 28, 1985 in Easton, MD the only child of Thomas and Joyce (Stadnik) Mancino. He moved to Chaska at the age of six and graduated from Chaska High School in 2003. He was employed at Lonsdale Auto Works as a mechanic and prior to that was at Goodyear in Shakopee for ten years. On August 20, 2011 he married Tessina Dewey at Jackson Township Hall in Shakopee. He loved to cook, especially chicken wings and chili, and also working on cars with his wife.
Survivors include his wife, Tessina; son, John of Glencoe; stepdaughters, Tasia and Nevaeh of Glencoe; mother, Joyce (Tim) Arlt of Chanhassen; father, Thomas (Melissa) Mancino of Fort Meyers Beach, FL; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.