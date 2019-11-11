Obituary for Anthony Kuczaboski

Anthony (Tony) Kuczaboski, age 72, of Chaska, former resident of Vadnais Heights, passed away on November 7, 2019.
He loved his home in the wonderful Terra Vista neighborhood where he and his wife, Jan, built in 2014. Chaska brought a sense of community, amazing neighbors, and many family members nearby. He loved all that Chaska had to offer, including beautiful scenic views, cheering for the Chaska Cubs, golfing in the senior league at the Par 30, meeting new friends at The Lodge, and attending events and concerts at Fireman's Park and City Square to name a few!
Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jan (Janette Arlt); daughter, Kayla (Jorey) Erickson; step-grandson, Toren; and baby Erickson due in February; brother Michael (Judy); sisters Carole (Steve) Sutton, Janice (Andy) Masterman, and Rose; Arlt in-laws: Ron (Sandy), Sharon Knudson, Dale (Mary), Bruce (Dana), Joyce (Mike) Hercules, Mary Foley, and Karen; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Tony was a Navy veteran, serving in active duty in Subic Bay, Philippines from 1970-1972 and six years in the Navy Reserves.
He was a realtor for 40+ years with Edina Realty and Keller Williams. He was awarded Edina Realty's prestigious "Dozen" award and managed the New Brighton Office from 1996-2003. He was Team Leader for Keller Williams North Suburban office from 2003 to 2005 and continued in sales until recently.
Tony was an active volunteer, including 19 years on the VH Parks & Recreation Board, Director of the VH Economic Development Council, Veteran's Court Services, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Man in the Mirror Men's Bible group.
Tony was a loving husband, father and friend. He was described by so many as a great guy. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and winters in Naples, FL.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Bernice; father-in-law, Adrian Arlt; and brother-in-law, Dale Knudson.
Memorial service to be held Friday, November 15, at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Memorials to donors choice.