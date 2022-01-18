Obituary for Anthony Rettig

Anthony "A.J." Rettig, age 27, of Northville, MI, formerly of Chaska, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI, due to complications of Covid.
Funeral Service was held on Monday, January 17, 11 a.m. at Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive, Chaska, with Pastor Aaron Kuehn officiating. The visitation was Sunday, January 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will be on Trinity Cemetery, Waconia.
A.J. was born August 22, 1994 in St. Louis Park, to Lanny and Linda (Lemke) Rettig, the younger of two sons. He graduated from Chaska High School in 2013 and then went on to receive his degree in mechanical engineering at Michigan Tech University. He served as intern for five years and was full-time employee for the last two years at Nissan in Farmington Hills, MI. He loved playing video games such as dungeons and dragons. He loved hunting and fishing, going to visit other MLB baseball fields (10), and was a member of Ducks Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Waldo and Marge Lemke, Ray and Elaine Rettig; uncle Richard and aunt Lorrie Lemke.
Survivors include his parents, Lanny and Linda of Chaska; brother, Dusty (Jess Anderson) Rettig of Fargo, ND; goddaughter, Lydia Syed; uncles and aunts, Terry (Lynette) Rettig, Perry (Betty) Rettig, Ricky (Cathy) Rettig; many cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.