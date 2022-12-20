Obituary for Archie R. Ingram

Archie Rayfield Ingram, age 91, of Carver, formerly of Chicago, IL, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Memorial Services are pending at this time.
Archie was born February 5, 1931 in Athens, AL the oldest of 10 children to Patrick and Anna (Freeman) Ingram. Archie graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago and also served in the United States Air Force entering in 1950. He was a flight mechanic for the Redtails; the first military African American Pilots. He was also a 39 year member of the Air Force Reserves, serving during the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict. He also served as a flight engineer for the Hercules C-130 flight crew. In February of 1960 he married Bettie Rushing in Chicago, IL. They had two children. He also was a quality inspector for the US government after he retired from the Reserves. He moved to Minnesota in 2020 to be closer to his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Ingram-Hinkley; parents, Patrick and Anna Ingram and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bettie; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Cherise Ingram of Carver; grandchildren, Taylor and Patrick Ingram; son-in-law, John Hinkley; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.