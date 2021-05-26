Obituary for Arden H. Griepp

Arden H. Griepp, age 83, of Prior Lake, passed away in his home on May 21, 2021.
A celebration of Ardens life is at 11:30 a.m. on June 17 at Prior Lake Baptist Church, 5690 Credit River Rd SE, Prior Lake. Public visitation is from 10 to 11:20 a.m. prior to services.
Born on March 12, 1938, Arden lived a full, successful life but was always humble despite his incredible talent and accomplishments. He was inventive, creative and loved by all.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, June; children, Cheryl (Dan) Jorgenson, Darrell Griepp, and Craig (Judi) Griepp; step-children, Jeffrey Swenson, Julie (Gary) Parks, and John Swenson; six grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Crystal Lein, Dale (Kathy) Griepp, and Phillip (Linda) Griepp; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jennie Griepp; and sister, Geraldine Eaton.
Ardens full life story can be found at https://www.ballardsunderfuneral.com/arden-griepp/.
