Obituary for Ardis Larson

Ardis "Jeanie" Larson, 81 of Shakopee, passed away on July 21, 2021.
Jeanie was born on October 26, 1939, to Ernest and Mildred (Wilson) Torfin in New Rockford, ND. Growing up, Jeanie attended school in Devils Lake, ND and Ely, MN and then graduated from high school in Park River, ND. Jeanie then attended cosmetology school in Minneapolis and eventually returned to Park River where she lived and worked for several years. She later returned to the Twin City area for the remainder of her life.
Jeanie was a remarkable woman who cared for others and was creatively talented. She will be very greatly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children; son, Mark (Julie) Larson and daughter, Mindy (Randy) Krueger, both of Shakopee; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kayla, Alyssa, Joshua and Ellie; great-grandchildren, Damien and Jaydon; brother, Bruce (Lynne) Torfin of Park River, ND; and sister, Linda Herzog (Mike-deceased) of Phoenix, AZ.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Arthur Torfin; and sisters, Marilyn Koschak and Erma Bohar.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.